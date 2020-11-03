Lynn R. Fox



90, of Carrollton died Saturday October 31, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center in Canton. A son of Earl and Irma Hoopes Fox, he was born March 28, 1930 in Malvern, Ohio. Lynn was a locally renowned artist, having a running political cartoon, "John", in the Times reporter for eight years from 1986-1994, and owning and operating his own photography studio in Carrollton. During his life, he served three terms at the Mayor of Carrollton from 1973-1985, and was a member of many organizations including the Carrollton VFW, the CCCAA, served as a former Master at the Carrollton Masonic Lodge, and was a founding and lifetime member of the Carroll County Historical Society and the Carroll County Veterans Club. Lynn also proudly served in the 13th Bomb Squadron during the Korean War.



He is survived by his two sons, Matthew L. (Darlene) Fox of Dover, Mitchell D. (Barb) Fox of Carrollton; grandchildren, Brian of New Philadelphia and Kirby Fox of Dover, and one brother, David (Pat) Fox of Opelika, Alabama. Along with his parents, Lynn was preceded in death by his wife, Betty, in 2011, and one brother, Donald Fox.



Walk-through visitation for Lynn will be held on Thursday, November 5, from 10-12 p.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton followed by a public graveside service at 1 p.m. at Westview Cemetery with full military honors by the VFW and American Legion. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Lynn's name to the Arts Center of Carrollton or the Carroll County Historical Society.



Dodds



