Lytal V. "Vic" Kollar 1925-2019
93, of Dover, passed away, Tuesday, March 12, 2019 in his residence following a period of declining health. Born October 8, 1925 in New Cumberland, he was the son of the late Victor and Annie Roberts Kollar. He was a U.S. Navy veteran having served during WWII and a member of the First United Methodist Church in New Philadelphia.
Surviving are his wife, Helen B. (Stotzer) Kollar, whom he married April 10, 1949; two daughters, Margaret "Peg" (Robert) Adams of Sugarcreek and Rebecca (Denny) Egler of Baltic; a son, Joseph (Debra) Kollar of New Philadelphia; a sister, Wanda Ehrhart of Dover; a brother, James Kollar of New Philadelphia; eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, a son, Gary Kollar; a grandson, Michael Kollar; four sisters, Velma Hardwidge, Jane Milburn, Ann Class and Vera Barnett and three brothers, William, John and George Kollar also preceded him in death.
Visitation will be held Friday, March 15, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home at New Philadelphia and a funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. with Pastor Terry Wilcox officiating. Burial will be in Ridgecrest Memory Gardens at Dover. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Community Hospice Truman House, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Vic by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 14, 2019