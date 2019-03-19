|
M. Louise Walton
76, formerly of New Philadelphia died Saturday, March 16, 2019 while in the care of Crossroads Hospice in Country Club Retirement Center at Dover. Born on October 20, 1942, at Jewett, Ohio, Louise was a daughter of the late George Arthur and Hazel Elizabeth (Kail) Anderson. Following her graduation from Jewett High School, Louise pursued a career in the medical field where she studied and became a Medical Technician. For more than a decade she worked for Trinity West Hospital at Steubenville, Ohio. She was an avid cat lover who proudly raised Silver Shaded Persians. Louise was a member of the First Presbyterian Church at New Philadelphia and a member of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed vacationing in Bar Harbor, Maine and visiting with friends.
She is survived by a beloved cat, Bobby; a nephew, Geoffery Young of Massillon, and her dear friends, Linda Chewning and Nancy Barnes of New Philadelphia, and Bev Leitner of North Canton. In addition to her parents, Louise was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Robin Walton, and her sister, Elsie Young.
Friends are invited to gather one hour prior to services on Thursday, March 21, 2019, from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia, where Rev. Hugh Berry will lead a service celebrating Louise's life in the funeral home's chapel at 10:30 a.m. Immediately following the service, a meal and fellowship follow in the Geib Family Center, adjacent to the funeral home. Private burial will take place in the Fairview Gardens Cemetery at Jewett. Louise requested memorial contributions in her name be directed to the Tuscarawas County Humane Society, 1432 Tall Timber Road N.E., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Louise by visiting the funeral home's website at:
www.GeibCares.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 19, 2019