Mabel Irene Kalp
"Together Again"
92, of New Philadelphia, went home to be with the Lord and was reunited with her husband, on Saturday, November 7, 2020. A daughter of the late Charles D. and Nellie B. (Wilhelm) Bradley, Mabel was born August 10, 1928 at Akron, Ohio.
On August 17, 1946, Mabel married William Jacob Kalp and the couple shared 59 years of marriage prior to his passing on June 16, 2006. Mabel and William were active members of the First Church of the Brethren at New Philadelphia. Mabel was an avid reader and she also enjoyed completing word searches. She looked forward to her daily devotions and more than anything, she cherished her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and attending their sporting events and other activities.
She is survived by two sons, Daniel (Sharon) Kalp of Tuscarawas and Robert "Butch" (Valerie) Kalp of Dover; her grandchildren, Rebecca (Samuel) Blair of Dover, Shannon (Walter) Stevens of Strasburg, William D. Kalp of Berlin, Kason Kalp of Tuscarawas and Amanda (Terry) DiDonato of Twinsburg and her great-grandchildren, Blake, Brady and Samantha Blair and Kaylyn and Matthew Stevens. Mabel was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, three infant daughters and a sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Packey Velleca.
In keeping with Mabel's wishes, services will be private and cremation will take place through the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. Inurnment will take place in Grandview-Union Cemetery at Strasburg. Those wishing to so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Mabel by visiting the funeral home website: www.geibcares.com
Contributions may be made in Mabel's memory to First Church of the Brethren, 700 Fair Avenue N.W., New Philadelphia, OH 44663.