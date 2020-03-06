|
Mabel L. Rummell
93, of Gnadenhutten, passed away peacefully March 4, 2020 in Riverside Manor at Newcomerstown. Born in Harrison County on March 16, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Bryan and Lula (Kirk) Phillips. After graduating from Freeport High School in 1944, she married her late husband, Roger W. Rummell, on March 26, 1950. He preceded her in passing on December 18, 2004. She was a member of the Uhrichsville Church of Christ. Mable loved to read, sew, and do embroidery.
Mabel will be deeply missed by her daughters, Linda (Dan) Paulun of West Lafayette, and Nancy (Ron) Franks of Canton; sons, David (Judy) Rummell of Mansfield, John (Renee) Rummell of Newark, and Mark (Lisa) Rummell of Huntsville, Al; brother, Roy (Janice) Phillips; sisters-in-law, Emily Rummell, Francis Rummell and Norma Phillips; four grandsons; four step-grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; 13 step-great-grandchildren; and three step-great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in passing by two brothers and three sisters.
Visitation will be held Monday, March 9, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Geib Funeral Center at Dover, 5600 N. Wooster Ave. A service will be held in the funeral home on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Gnadenhutten Clay Union Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Mable's memory may be directed to the Churches of Christ, C/O Disaster Relief Effort, Inc., 410 Allied Dr., Nashville, TN 37211-9902. Those who wish to view an online memorial or send a personal condolence may do so by visiting the funeral home website. www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 6, 2020