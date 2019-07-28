|
|
Mabel L. Troyer
82, of 1025 Seldenright Road NW, Sugarcreek, died Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the Community Hospice House in New Philadelphia. She was born in Holmes County on Aug. 24, 1936 to the late Albert and Emma (Hostetler) Hershberger and married Junior R. Troyer on April 17, 1958. He died on Sept. 12, 2018. She was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
She is survived by her children, Ruth Ann (Freeman) Troyer of Sugarcreek, Freida (Ervin) Yoder and Darlene (Wayne) Keim both of Winesburg, and Marlene (Wayne) Troyer and James (Joanna) Troyer both of Sugarcreek; 19 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; sisters, Mae Miller and Erma (Ivan) Schrock both of Walnut Creek, Leona Troyer of Sugarcreek, Barbara Miller of Kidron, Betty (Syl) Troyer of Dover and Sara Sue (Ervin) Yoder of Dundee; brothers, Ray Hershberger of Florida, Albert Jr. (Mary) Hershberger of Dundee, and Jerry Hershberger of Kentucky; and sister-in-law, Mary (Cletus) Miller of Indiana. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Nelson Hershberger.
Services will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 9 a.m. at the residence with Bishop David Beachy officiating. Burial will be in the Troyer-Hershberger Cemetery in Holmes County. Friends may call anytime after 1 p.m. on Sunday at the residence. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.
Smith-Varns
330-852-2141
www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Times Reporter on July 28, 2019