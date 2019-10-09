|
|
Mable Little
92, of Newcomerstown passed away Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 at Akron General Medical Center. She was born May 25, 1927 in Newcomerstown to the late John and Gertrude (Miller) Wilson. She was a 1945 Newcomerstown High School graduate. She was a bookkeeper for Welkers Chevrolet in Newcomerstown and was a member of Christ United Methodist Church of Newcomerstown. She sang in choir at church and was a member of UMW. Mable played violin in the Tuscarawas Philharmonic for over 40 years and played the cornet when the Newcomerstown Marching Band started. She was in a group called the Music Study Club. She enjoyed square dancing with her husband Weldon as well as feeding the birds, tending to her flowers and vacationing.
On Sept. 15, 1946, she married Weldon Little who survives. She is also survived by her son, Ron (Karen) Little of Newcomerstown; her three grandchildren, Jessica (Scott Thomas) Callender, Jeremy (Lynn) Little, and Justin (Ashley) Little; great-grandchildren, Clayton, Jillian and Savannah Callender; two sisters, Elizabeth McMullen of Newcomerstown and Esther Buehler of Reno, Nev; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, John Little.
Services will be Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Christ United Methodist Church in Newcomerstown with Rev. Bracken G. Foster officiating. Burial will follow in West Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday one hour prior to the service at the church. Online condolences may be made at www.addyfuneralhome.com.
Addy Funeral Home, 740-498-8111
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 9, 2019