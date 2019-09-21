|
Maciah Jase Yoder
5, of Sugarcreek went home to be with Jesus as he was being held in the loving arms of his mother and father on Thursday, September 19, 2019.
He was the much loved son of Michael and Karen (Kramer) Yoder and was born on August 4, 2014. He will be greatly missed by his brothers: Brendan Michael, Jared Elijah, and Luke Devon; his grandparents, Freda Yoder and Abe and Esther Kramer; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Robert (Bobby) Yoder.
Services will be held on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at the Marion Mullet residence 1483 CR 140, Sugarcreek with Bishop Dwight Miller officiating. Burial will be in the Cherry Ridge Cemetery. Friends may call anytime at the Mullet residence. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.
Published in The Times Reporter on Sept. 21, 2019