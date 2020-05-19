Mae Ella Fulp
Left this world peacefully to be reunited with her mother, Viola Mae Hooks, father, Tom McConnell, Jr., and son, baby boy Fulp, on Saturday, May 16, 2020. She was surrounded by family.
She leaves behind her husband of 60 years, Lornis Decaster Fulp; her children, Cyrus Fulp, Ernal Fulp, Lornis (Cassandra) Fulp, Jr., Teresa Ann Fulp, Roger Fulp, Ella Fulp and Tommie (Liz) Fulp; 22 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Geneva Dalton, Jeanetta Hooks, Kathryn Johnson, Natalie Allen and Velva Jean Hurrley.
A native of Denver, Colo. she attended Tatums High School in Oklahoma before meeting Lonnie and marrying on October 10, 1959. She loved being a military wife, and her life took her many places in service to others. She worked as a nurse aide before she returned to college and graduated with a Certificate awarded in Early Childhood Studies and training in many other areas, including counseling with a drug and alcohol focus. After raising her family, she worked with Goodwill Organization and Hospice of Tuscarawas County along with service to her community as a foster parent. Additionally, Mae was an active member and participant in Al-Anon and AA groups. She also cherished her involvement as a member with the Tuscarawas County Senior Center. Her faith was nurtured for many years at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Dennison where she was involved with the women's prison ministry for more than 10 years. There, she also sang in the choir and did missionary work. Presently, she was a member at NewPointe Community Church.
Her family will have a viewing of the body at Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home, 116 Second Street NE, New Philadelphia, OH 44663. She will be buried at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery on Tuesday. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Mae by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com. Please send cards, plants (family prefers plants over flowers) and condolences to the family at her home: 2993 Brightwood Rd. SE, New Philadelphia, OH 44663. Please make donations in honor of the Fulp family to your local Hospice organization.
Published in The Times Reporter on May 19, 2020.