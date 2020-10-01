Mae L. Hassemanage 81, of Mineral City, Ohio, died Monday afternoon, September 28, 2020 in the Community Hospice Truman House at New Philadelphia following a brief illness. She was born September 24, 1939 in Canton, Ohio, and was the daughter of the late Cyrus J. and Eileen Mae Rueschman Hartong. On April 22, 1958, she married her husband, the late Glenn L. "Popeye" Hasseman, who passed away on June 25, 2001. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her step-father, Clarence Aston, her step-mother, Thelma Hartong; a sister, Loretta Shroyer; a granddaughter, Ashley Hasseman; and a great-granddaughter, Arrietty Geisinger. Mae usually had a preference for staying near her home. There, she would read and work on various types of puzzles. She was quite accomplished at sewing and crocheting and designed and created many items for her family. She also was fond of bingo, playing cards, and gaming of all kinds. She was a former league bowler at East Sparta Lanes, and late in life became a devoted fan of NASCAR. She was a former employee of Pavick's Poultry Farm on State Route #542 near Magnolia.She is survived by her four children: Gaylord (Deane) Hasseman of Dellroy, OH, Mrs. Calista (Paul) Zavasky of New Philadelphia, Jason (Jen) Hasseman of New Cumberland, OH, and Jerrod (Carol) Hasseman of Mineral City; a half-brother, Tim Aston of California; a half-sister, Pam (Doug) Mitchell of Colorado; 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 A.M., Friday, October 2, 2020 in the German Cemetery at Mineral City with Rev. Christopher Mosley officiating. Interment will follow the committal services. No public calling hours are scheduled, but the family will observe a private visitation. The Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home at Sherrodsville is handling arrangements. Contributions in Mae's memory may be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Avenue S.W., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. To leave an online condolence message please visit the funeral home website.Baxter-Gardner(740) 269-9225