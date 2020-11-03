Mahlon A. Troyer



86, of 2993 CR 114, Sugarcreek passed away at his residence on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born on Oct. 28, 1934 to the late Andy N. and Mary (Schlabach) Troyer. On Jan. 20, 1955 he married Erma Miller who preceded him in death on Nov. 1, 2020. Together they shared 65 years, 9 months, and 13 days of marriage. Mahlon was employed at Troyer Lumber for 60 years and was a member of the Old Order Amish Church District #46.



Surviving are his two children, Mary (Paul Jr.) Raber of the home and Willis (Miriam) Troyer of Sugarcreek; 11 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Abe (Verna) Troyer of Belle Center, Ohio, John Troyer of Sugarcreek, and Andy (Mary) Troyer of Sugarcreek; and two sisters, Emma (late Andy) Yoder of Sugarcreek and Mary (Abe) Yoder of Millersburg. In addition to his parents and his wife Erma, he is preceded in death by his son, Noah; his brother, Albert Troyer; three sisters-in-law, Esther Troyer, Ella Troyer, and Mary Troyer; and a brother-in-law, Andy Yoder.



A double funeral service for Mahlon and Erma will be held at the home on Wednesday, Nov. 4 at 9 a.m. with Bishop Daniel E. Raber officiating. Burial will follow in the Schlabach Cemetery. Friends may call after 5 p.m. on Monday and any time on Tuesday. A special thank you to LifeCare Hospice for their support during this time.



Miller Funeral Care – Walnut Creek, OH 330-893-2273



