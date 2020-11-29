1/1
Malinda Yoder
Malinda Yoder

91, of Walnut Creek and formerly of Dundee, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Walnut Hills Nursing Home. She was born in Millersburg on November 5, 1929 to the late Levi J and Saloma (Miller) Raber. She was a member of Berlin Christian Fellowship Church. She was retired from Buehlers Foods, where she worked in the bakery for 32 years.

She is survived by her children, Ann (Andrew) Miller of Sugarcreek, Lois Smith of Walnut Creek, Mark (Angie) Yoder of Millersburg, Rebecca Renner of Millersburg; 12 grandchildren; 3 step grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; 6 step great grandchildren; 3 sisters, Mattie (Abner) Wengerd and Fannie (Roy) Weaver both of Millersburg and Ada (Richard) Slabaugh of Indiana; and 2 brothers Emanuel (Katie) Raber of Berlin and Levi "Red" (Donna) Raber of Strasburg. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her 2 sons-in-law, John Smith and Mike Renner and 3 brothers, Ben, Henry, and John Raber.

Services will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 2 PM at Berlin Christian Fellowship with Pastor David Stutzman officiating. Burial will follow in Union Hill Cemetery in Sugarcreek. Friends may call on Thursday from 1-2 PM at the church prior to the services with masks being required and social distancing being observed. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.

Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 29, 2020.
