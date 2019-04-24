|
Mandy Jo Walton
age 55 of Bolivar, Ohio passed away Monday, April 15, 2019 following a sudden illness. Born June 21, 1963 in Dover, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late James Joseph and JoAnn (Holcomb) Walton, Sr. Mandy was a 1981 graduate of New Philadelphia High School. She had been employed by Dover High-Performance Plastics in Dover, Ohio.
Mandy is survived by two sisters Tammy Owens of Coshocton, Melinda Jordan of Westwego, LA; one brother James Walton, Jr. of Tulsa, OK; two nieces Bambi Sanborn of Coshocton, April Persinger of Point Pleasant, WV; one nephew Christopher Walton of Millersburg; two great
nephews Caden Miller and Colsen Miller of Point Pleasant; a number of extended family members and friends who all loved her dearly. In addition to her parents, Mandy was preceded in death by a brother David Walton; nephew Randy Walton; niece Erin Walton.
Memorial Services will be held at 12:00 P.M., Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Free Funeral Home, Coshocton, Ohio with Collin Pinkston, Minister officiating. A celebration of life will follow the service at April's Country Kitch'n, Newcomerstown, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made in Mandy Walton's name to Free Funeral Home to help the family with the funeral expenses. Condolences may be made at freefuneralhome.com
Free Funeral Home
(740) 622-4515
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 24, 2019