Marcella Whitley Leatherman
age 90, passed peacefully in her sleep Saturday, June 6, 2020. She was diagnosed recently with Interstitial Fibrosis and under Hospice care while residing at home with her son and "daughter" in-law at Smith Mountain Lake, Hardy, Virginia. Born in Hendricks, Ky., May 3, 1930, Marcella was the daughter of the late Wil Tom and Mary "Risner" Whitley. As a child, Marcella attended school in Magoffin County, Ky. Her family grew tobacco and Marcella was known to be one of the best "graders" around. She moved to Ohio in her teens where she met and married her husband, George Washington Leatherman. They were married July 2, 1949. Together they had one son, Gary. Marcella retired from East Sparta Ceramic Tile after 37 years of employment. She also enjoyed gardening and canning, growing flowers, making quilts, dolls and clothing. She loved to cook and bake bread and leaves a legacy of hand written recipes to her "daughter" Debbie.
When her husband passed in 1996, she moved to Virginia living closer to her son and "daughter". She attended Bethlehem Methodist Church. She was visited often by her loving nieces, nephews and families from Ohio and Kentucky. She cherished their visits and time spent on pontoon rides sharing family stories. A memory she never failed to share was the cruise she and George made to the Bahamas. Marcella was the most compassionate, kind and caring person and those that were fortunate enough to know her, loved her.
Marcella leaves behind her loving son, Gary and wife, Deborah; a sister, Pauline Gasparac of Shelby, Ohio. She held special affection for her niece, Mary Ann Jennings, whom she considered a sister and neighbor, Bonna Williamson, whom she thought of as a granddaughter. Numerous other special nieces, nephews and family members also survive. In addition to her parents, she joins her husband George W. Leatherman in heaven and her three sisters and four brothers who preceded her in death.
Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic the family will hold private graveside services in the East Avenue Cemetery at New Philadelphia. A special thank you to Amedisys Hospice and nurse Terri, along with personal needs assistant, Jessica. Instead of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to your local Hospice in her honor. We cannot thank them enough for the support given during Marcella's illness. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Marcella by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Jun. 9, 2020.