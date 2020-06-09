Marcella Whitley Leatherman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marcella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marcella Whitley Leatherman

age 90, passed peacefully in her sleep Saturday, June 6, 2020. She was diagnosed recently with Interstitial Fibrosis and under Hospice care while residing at home with her son and "daughter" in-law at Smith Mountain Lake, Hardy, Virginia. Born in Hendricks, Ky., May 3, 1930, Marcella was the daughter of the late Wil Tom and Mary "Risner" Whitley. As a child, Marcella attended school in Magoffin County, Ky. Her family grew tobacco and Marcella was known to be one of the best "graders" around. She moved to Ohio in her teens where she met and married her husband, George Washington Leatherman. They were married July 2, 1949. Together they had one son, Gary. Marcella retired from East Sparta Ceramic Tile after 37 years of employment. She also enjoyed gardening and canning, growing flowers, making quilts, dolls and clothing. She loved to cook and bake bread and leaves a legacy of hand written recipes to her "daughter" Debbie.

When her husband passed in 1996, she moved to Virginia living closer to her son and "daughter". She attended Bethlehem Methodist Church. She was visited often by her loving nieces, nephews and families from Ohio and Kentucky. She cherished their visits and time spent on pontoon rides sharing family stories. A memory she never failed to share was the cruise she and George made to the Bahamas. Marcella was the most compassionate, kind and caring person and those that were fortunate enough to know her, loved her.

Marcella leaves behind her loving son, Gary and wife, Deborah; a sister, Pauline Gasparac of Shelby, Ohio. She held special affection for her niece, Mary Ann Jennings, whom she considered a sister and neighbor, Bonna Williamson, whom she thought of as a granddaughter. Numerous other special nieces, nephews and family members also survive. In addition to her parents, she joins her husband George W. Leatherman in heaven and her three sisters and four brothers who preceded her in death.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic the family will hold private graveside services in the East Avenue Cemetery at New Philadelphia. A special thank you to Amedisys Hospice and nurse Terri, along with personal needs assistant, Jessica. Instead of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to your local Hospice in her honor. We cannot thank them enough for the support given during Marcella's illness. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Marcella by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
116 Second Street NE
New Philadelphia, OH 44663
(330) 343-5506
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved