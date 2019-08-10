|
Marcia D. (Schwartz) Mann
1949-2019
69, of New Philadelphia, passed away peacefully surrounded by her three daughters on August 8, 2019, in Bethany Nursing Home at Canton. Born November 18, 1949 in Dover, she was the daughter of the late Dale and Thelma M. (Stevens) Schwartz. Despite Marcia's ongoing health issues, she learned to live life to the fullest. She taught her family that life can be enjoyable no matter what happens. In Marcia's latter years, she discovered her artistic talents through coloring and painting. Marcia brought joy to all who knew her and will be deeply missed.
Marcia is survived by her daughters, Julie (Eddie) Miller of Bolivar, Elizabeth (Gerrick) Stevens of Dover, and Kristin (Edward) Grimm of Jackson Township; her grandchildren, Ashley (Brenden) Gintz, Craig Miller, John Miller, Cohen Stevens, Ashton Ringler, and Kaden Ringler; her great-grandchildren, Koby Miller and Maverick Gintz; and her siblings, Calvin (Barbara) Schwartz of New Philadelphia and Shelly Schwartz of Virginia. In addition to her parents, Marcia was preceded in passing by her brother, Steve Schwartz.
Visitation will be held Monday, August 12, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. A service celebrating Marcia's life immediately following visitation at 4 p.m. Cremation will then be cared for through Geib's Tuscarawas Valley Crematory. Friends and family are invited to Magoo's following the service for a gathering. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Marcia by visiting the funeral home website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 10, 2019