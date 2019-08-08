|
|
Marcy (Marcelline) Mullet
died Tuesday night in her home in Dundee. She was 76, and had been ill for several months. Born in Wheeling, W.Va. on April 24, 1943, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Uveges Delbert of Dover. Marcy graduated from Dover High School and worked for many years as a nurses' aide at New Dawn Health Care Center. Known for her cheerful attitude, she was a delight to all. She enjoyed dining out and trying new restaurants. She loved hosting friends and family in her home, and was grateful for the devotion and assistance of her friends from Barrs Mills Church of God.
Richard and Virginia Clemens were devoted neighbors who always looked after her well-being, and Lynn Snyder and Steve and Martha Miller helped ease the burden of her living alone. Her many health issues took a toll as she constantly struggled to overcome them. When she did get out to enjoy life, she cheered on the Cleveland Cavaliers in person and even attended a Broadway play in Cleveland.
She and Reuben Mullet of Sugarcreek were married Aug. 22, 1963. Their marriage lasted 54 years until his passing on June 4, 2018. Surviving are a son and daughter, Steve (and Joy) Mullet of Foley, Alabama, and Valerie Mullet of New Philadelphia; a sister, Jolene Limbacher and James Conley of North Canton; a former son-in-law, Roudy West of New Philadelphia; grandsons, Joseph Mullet of Akron, Thomas LaCreta of Canton, and Justin and Dakota West of New Philadelphia; and a great-grandson, Kayden LaCreta. She's also survived by a robust cat, Teddy Bear, who vied for her attention and a comfortable spot on her favorite chair in the family room. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Ginger Swaim, who died Dec. 24, 2017.
The family will greet guests from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek. Services will be held on Saturday at 12:00 PM (Noon) at the funeral home with Rev. Gary Swogger officiating.
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 8, 2019