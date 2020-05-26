Margaret Ann "Boots" Beans
92, of New Philadelphia, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 in Community Hospice Truman House following a period of declining health. Born in New Philadelphia, Boots was that daughter of the late Reuben S. and Virginia (Cook) Kappeler and a 1945 graduate of New Philadelphia High School. She had formerly worked as a secretary for both a local insurance company and a local attorney. A member of Broadway United Methodist Church since 1944, Boots was the third longest member of the church. She was also a member of the Golden Rule class, the Mary Martha Circle and the Betty Thompson Esther Circle. She was also a volunteer at Community Hospice, loved to travel to Branson, Missouri and was an avid fan of the Cleveland Indians.
On June 29, 1958, she married her first husband, Frederick J. Slates and together shared over 32 years of marriage before his passing in 1991. Boots was also preceded in death by her second husband, Marvin Beans. She is survived by a nephew, Richard Wickersham; and a great nephew, Daryl Wickersham both of Minerva; her "adopted" daughter, Linda (Mason) Kreiger and her husband Paul Kreiger of New Philadelphia; and her close friends, Dale and Judy Fincher of New Philadelphia and Bill and June Celce of Dover.
In keeping with her wishes, a private graveside service is to be held in East Avenue Cemetery at New Philadelphia with Dale Fincher officiating. The Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home at New Philadelphia is handling the arrangements. It is requested that memorial contributions be made to Community Hospice, Truman House, 716 Commercial Avenue S.W., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Boots by visiting the funeral home's website at: www.GeibCares.com
Published in The Times Reporter on May 26, 2020.