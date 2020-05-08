Margaret Anne "Margie" Zanon89, of Geneva, Ohio, formerly a lifelong Uhrichsville resident, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020, at Geneva Shores, following a brief illness. Born June 16, 1930 in Uhrichsville, she was a daughter of the late Thomas Patrick and Blanche Elizabeth (Whitaker) Donohoe. Margie was a lifelong member of Immaculate Conception Church in Dennison where she was active in its choir and Altar Society for many years, and she was a 1948 graduate of St. Mary's High School. Margie was also a faithful volunteer for Trinity Hospital Twin City's Auxiliary for over 30 years. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker who devoted her life to her family and delighted in the time that she spent with them.On September 30, 1950, Margie married Henry A. "Hank" Zanon with whom she enjoyed nearly 43 years of marriage until his passing on September 3, 1993. They are survived by two children, Frances A. (Steven) Roderick and John T. Zanon; grandchildren, Benjamin and Steven Lambert, Christopher Zanon, and Stephanie (Steve) Spencer; and great-grandchildren: Carmen, Mackenzie, Drew, Xavier, Bradley, Emberly, and Zachary. Margie is also survived by her brother, Robert Donohoe; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers: Thomas, James, Charles, Matthew, and Paul Donohoe; and sister, Frances Gross.In the interest of public health, no public visitation or service is planned. Father Tom Gardner will celebrate the funeral Mass, and she will be interred beside her beloved husband in St. Mary's Cemetery near Dennison. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Immaculate Conception Church.