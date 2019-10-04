|
|
Margaret "Mick" D. Mullen
Services for Margaret "Mick" D. Mullen, 58, of Port Washington, who went home to be with the Lord on Friday, September 13, 2019, will be held on Sunday, October 6, 2019, from 1-3 p.m. in Port Washington Elementary School, 304 E. Arch Street, Port Washington.
A memorial service celebrating Mick's life will be led by Rev. Robert E. Buckley will begin at 3 p.m. A meal and
fellowship will immediately follow.
Those wishing to do so may view a complete obituary, send the family a personal condolence, and light a candle in remembrance of Mick by visiting the funeral home's website at: www.GeibCares.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 4, 2019