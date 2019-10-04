Home

Geib Funeral Center & Crematory
5600 N Wooster Avenue Ext Nw
Dover, OH 44622
(330) 343-5506
Service
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Port Washington Elementary School
304 E. Arch Street
Port Washington, OH
Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
3:00 PM
Port Washington Elementary School
304 E. Arch Street
Port Washington, OH
Margaret D. "Mick" Mullen

Margaret "Mick" D. Mullen

Services for Margaret "Mick" D. Mullen, 58, of Port Washington, who went home to be with the Lord on Friday, September 13, 2019, will be held on Sunday, October 6, 2019, from 1-3 p.m. in Port Washington Elementary School, 304 E. Arch Street, Port Washington.

A memorial service celebrating Mick's life will be led by Rev. Robert E. Buckley will begin at 3 p.m. A meal and

fellowship will immediately follow.

Those wishing to do so may view a complete obituary, send the family a personal condolence, and light a candle in remembrance of Mick by visiting the funeral home's website at: www.GeibCares.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 4, 2019
