Margaret Hutchison
1929 - 2020
Margaret Hutchison

91, of Newcomerstown, died Friday, November 27, 2020 at her home. She was born October 2, 1929 in Newcomerstown, Ohio to Terrance McVey and Thelma (Kenney) McVey. Margaret was employed at Kurz-Kash and was the owner of Navarone Gun Shop. Margaret enjoyed playing music and collecting antiques. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary.

Margaret is survived by three children, Bernadine Allen of Newcomerstown, Danny (Chris) Peoples of Newcomerstown, Marilyn (Paul) Mondloch of Dixon, Missouri; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; her siblings Mary Billings, Chester McVey, Terry McVey. Along with her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Hutchison; her siblings, Robert McVey, Hillard McVey, Jesse McVey, Samuel McVey, Jenny Bourne; her grandson, Daniel; her great-granddaughter Mia; son-in-law Robert Allen.

A graveside service will be held Monday, November 30, 2020 at 10:00 AM at West Lawn Cemetery of Newcomerstown, with Pastor Bruce Colvin officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.addyfuneralhome.com.

Addy, 740-498-8111

Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Graveside service
10:00 AM
West Lawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Addy Funeral Home Inc
406 W State St
Newcomerstown, OH 43832
(740) 498-8111
