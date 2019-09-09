|
Margaret J. "Peg" Page
88, of Dover died Saturday, September 7, 2019 in the Country Club Retirement Center at Dover. Peg was born on August 11, 1931 in Dover and was the daughter of the late Eugene and Bertha Horn Breitenstein. Peg was also preceded in death by her husband, James A. "Jim" Page on July 19, 2001, and two brothers, Richard and Bob Breitenstein. Peg was a 1949 graduate of Dover High School, a member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Dover, and the Dover VFW Auxiliary. She retired from Nelson Insurance Agency after 23 years of service.
She is survived by her brother, Jim (Tillie) Breitenstein of Dover; nephew, Johnny Page; nieces, Bonnie Judy, Julie Walters, Jayne Pershing and many great nieces and nephews.
Per Peg's wishes, cremation will take place with private interment of the ashes at Dover Burial Park. The Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover is handling arrangements. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Peg may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website.
Published in The Times Reporter on Sept. 9, 2019