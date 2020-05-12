Margaret L. Schwarm97, of Dover, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at New Dawn Health Care Centre in Dover. Margaret was born in Strasburg on April 6, 1923. She was the daughter of the late Carl and Pansy (Brown) Fiddler. On Jan. 30, 1942, she married William Schwarm Jr., who preceded her in death on March 30, 2006. She graduated from Strasburg High School. She was a longtime member of the St. John's United Church of Christ in Dover where she was a former Sunday School Teacher and a member of the Women's Fellowship.She leaves behind her children, Carl Schwarm of Pennsylvania, Shirley (Brent Sr.) Cronebach of Mineral City, Mark (Cindy) Schwarm of Mineral City; six grandchildren, Brent Jr. (Paula) Cronbach of Dover, Brian (Melanie) Cronebach of Dover, Sarah (Russ) Pletcher of Rockwood, Pa., Matthew (Sharon) Schwarm of Stoystown, Pa., Renee (Scott) Mason of New Philadelphia, and Marcus (Jessica) Schwarm of Dover; along with 14 great-grandchildren.In honoring Margaret's wishes, cremation has been entrusted with the Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory in Dover. A private graveside service will take place at Dover Burial Park. To sign an online guestbook for Margaret, visit the obituary link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions can be made to St. John's United Church of Christ, 409 N. Wooster Ave, Dover, Ohio 44622, or the Community Hospice Truman House, 716 Commercial Ave SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.