Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
St. Paul's United Church of Christ
114 N High St
Port Washington, OH
Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
3:00 PM
St. Paul's United Church of Christ
114 N High St,
Port Washington, OH
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
St. Paul's United Church of Christ
114 N High St
Port Washington, OH
MARGARET MICK D. MULLEN


1961 - 2019
MARGARET MICK D. MULLEN Obituary
Margaret "Mick" D. Mullen

58, of Port Washington, went home to be with the Lord on September 13, 2019, following a tragic UTV accident on her farm. Born on August 12, 1961, in Dover, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Hans and Loretta (Stein) Jorg. She married Marvin Mullen in 1995, who preceded her in death in July 2017. Mick worked in the banking industry for nearly 40 years, most recently with the Dover-Phila Credit Union. She attended St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Port Washington, where she was actively involved with church activities. Mick survived two rounds of pancreatic cancer. She loved being outdoors, hunting and fishing, raising St. Bernard dogs and will be dearly missed by her "lap dog", Piper.

She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, John and Deb Jorg of Farmerstown; her sister, Rosette "Set" Miller of New Philadelphia; two nieces and their families, Heidi (Denny) Jorg of Farmerstown and Julie (Eric) Stitzlein of Loudonville. She is also survived by step-siblings, Adrian (Patricia) Yoder, Fred (Vicky) Yoder, and Nancy (Junior) Hostetler all of Sugarcreek, along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Completing her family are her step-children and their families, Cortney (Jackie), Jason (Tammy), and Stephanie (Ryan), as well as in-laws and their families Bev (Ron), Randy (Paula), Vicki (Ed), Terry (Sue), Jeff, and Becky. She will be missed by a special nephew and niece, Randall and Tracy Mullen and their children, along with her neighbors, church family and many friends. In addition to her parents and husband, Mick was preceded in death by her step-mother, Liz (Yoder) Jorg; her brother-in-law, David Miller, her step-brother, Dale "Skinny" Yoder, her mother and father-in-law, John and Jean Mullen and a brother-in-law, Kevin Mullen.

The family will greet guests on Sunday, October 6, 2019, from 1-3 p.m. in St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 114 N High St, Port Washington, where a memorial service celebrating Mick's life will be led by Rev. Robert E. Buckley will begin at 3 p.m. A meal in the church social hall will immediately follow. Cremation care has been conducted by Geib's Tuscarawas Valley Crematory. Memorial contributions in Mick's name may be directed to St. Paul's United Church, P.O. Box 36, Port Washington, OH 43837 or to the , 525 North Broad St., Canfield, OH 44406. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Mick by visiting the funeral home's website at:

www.GeibCares.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Sept. 17, 2019
