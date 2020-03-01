|
Margaret Pace
105, of Dover passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020. Born in Minnesota on September 15, 1914, she was the daughter of the late Dominic and Marianne D'Alesio. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Dominic Pace; four brothers: Joe, Bruno, Chris, and Hugo; and her sister Alva.
Margaret is survived by her brother, Dante Dallas of Florida; along with many nieces, nephews, godchildren, and friends.
She will forever be remembered by her beautiful smile, infectious laugh, and all the wonderful stories she shared.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Dover on Friday, March 6, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. with Father Jimmy Hatfield officiating. Burial will take place at St. Joseph Calvary Cemetery. Following the service of committal, a meal will be served at the Toland-Herzig Monarch Center in Dover. Friends are invited to gather at the church one hour prior to the service on Friday. To sign an online guestbook for Margaret, visit the obituary link on the funeral home's website. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Crossroads Hospice, 10810 E. 45th St., Suite 300, Tulsa, OK 74146.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 1, 2020