Margaret S. Edgar



Together Again



Of Sugarcreek died at Walnut Hills Nursing Home on Friday, April 26, 2019 following a short period of declining health. Born in East Liverpool, Ohio to Emory and Florence (Kell) Seckman, Margaret was the third of three children. After graduating from East Liverpool High School in 1941, she enrolled at Kent State Normal School (Now Kent State University), the first in her family to attend college. When she received her teaching credentials, she taught in East Liverpool and then in Columbus, Ohio while her husband attended The Ohio State University Veterinary School. She and her husband, the late Dr. William Edgar, whom she married on August 21, 1948, moved to Sugarcreek in 1950 where they quickly became part of the community. Together they raised three children-Pat of Sugarceek, Steve (deceased) and Jerry (Kim) of Dundee. Two grandchildren, Jessica Edgar (Sheryl Smith) of Columbus and Maggie (Ty) Jenkins of Dundee and two great grandchildren (Aubree and Blake Jenkins) complete the family. Margaret's family was of the utmost importance to her. She volunteered in the Garaway School System during the time her three children attended. She was also a 4-H leader for many years and a member of the Garaway Scholarship Organization during the first year of its existence. She was a wonderful cook and seamstress, sang in a woman's choir, and enjoyed playing cards with friends. Even in recent years, she hosted family gatherings in her home for the major holidays and during Swiss Festival. In addition to spending time with her family and friends, Margaret was also active in the First United Church of Christ and was a longtime member of the quilting group there. She served on the governing board of the church, helped with church dinners, taught Sunday school, sang in the chancel choir, and was a member of the Women's Circle. Although Margaret's life became more confined during the last few years, she loved sitting on her front porch and watching the cars and people go by. She preferred being outdoors, was an avid bird watcher and also helped tend a small garden.



In addition to being predeceased by her parents; sister, (Frances Kell); and brother, (Russell Kell); she also lost her husband, (William Edgar) in 1992; and one adult son, (Steve Edgar) in 2007.



Calling hours will be held at the Smith-Varns Funeral Home from 3:00 to 5:00 on Sunday, April 28 and one hour prior to services on Monday. The funeral will take place at The Sugarcreek First United Church of Christ at 11:00 a.m. Monday. There will be no graveside service as Margaret chose cremation for the disposition of her remains. Memorial gifts may be directed to the First United Church of Christ, 526 W. Main Street, Sugarcreek, OH 44681.



