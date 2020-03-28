|
|
Margaret Zimmerman
93, of New Philadelphia, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020 in Hennis Care Center at Bolivar following a period of declining health. Born June 2, 1926 to the late Charles and Regina (Frohnapfle) McKerrihan and was preceded in death by her siblings, Martha and Gladys McKerrihan, Wilma Francis, Erma Marinelli, Dorothy Chek and Ed, Charles and Earl McKerrihan. Margaret was a 35 year employee of Pepsi Cola. She enjoyed keeping her home immaculate and her yard beautiful.
She will be missed by her daughter, Vickie (Bob) Baker; grandson, Anthony (Sarah) Brown; her granddaughters, Lindsey and Breanna Brown and her dear neighbors, Butch and Charlotte Reigle.
Cremation will take place through the care of the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. A private graveside service will take place in Ridgecrest Memory Gardens at Dover. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Margaret by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com. Contributions may be made in Margaret's memory to Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 28, 2020