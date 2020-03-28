Home

POWERED BY

Services
Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
116 Second Street NE
New Philadelphia, OH 44663
(330) 343-5506
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Zimmerman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Zimmerman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Zimmerman Obituary
Margaret Zimmerman

93, of New Philadelphia, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020 in Hennis Care Center at Bolivar following a period of declining health. Born June 2, 1926 to the late Charles and Regina (Frohnapfle) McKerrihan and was preceded in death by her siblings, Martha and Gladys McKerrihan, Wilma Francis, Erma Marinelli, Dorothy Chek and Ed, Charles and Earl McKerrihan. Margaret was a 35 year employee of Pepsi Cola. She enjoyed keeping her home immaculate and her yard beautiful.

She will be missed by her daughter, Vickie (Bob) Baker; grandson, Anthony (Sarah) Brown; her granddaughters, Lindsey and Breanna Brown and her dear neighbors, Butch and Charlotte Reigle.

Cremation will take place through the care of the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. A private graveside service will take place in Ridgecrest Memory Gardens at Dover. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Margaret by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com. Contributions may be made in Margaret's memory to Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -