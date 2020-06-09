Margene Hicks82, of Sugarcreek died Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Union Hospital in Dover. She was born on the family farm in Auburn Township, Tuscarawas County on April 27, 1938 to the late Floyd and Emma (Hoffman) Young and married John "Pete" Hicks on Jan. 12, 1958 and enjoyed 62 years together. He survives. She was a graduate of Baltic High School, Class of 1956. She was employed by Baltic State Bank for 20 years and served on the Baltic Alumni and Scholarship committees. She loved to sew and quilt, having made many quilts for her family. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the Love of her Life. She was a lifetime member of the Baltic United Church of Christ and was active in its Women's Guild.In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Rick (Nancy) Hicks of Dover; daughter, Pam (Tim) Aubihl of Dover; grandchildren, Matthew (Courtney) Hicks of Sugarcreek, Alex (Kelsey) Aubihl of New Philadelphia, and Morgan Aubihl of Cleveland; and great-grandchildren, Kolton of Sugarcreek and Carter of New Philadelphia. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Raymond Young and John Young; a sister, Gladys Young Stotzer; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Young and Ruth Young; and brother-in-law, Walter Stotzer.Services will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 12 p.m. (Noon) at Zion United Church of Christ in Baltic with Rev. Dr. Jim Henninger officiating. Burial will follow in West Lawn Cemetery in Baltic. Friends may call from 10-12 at the church prior to services. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.Smith-Varns330-852-2141