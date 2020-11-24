Margot K. Dean



Age 74, of Dover, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Dover's Country Club Retirement Campus. Born May 3, 1946, in Chillicothe, she was a daughter of the late Paul E. and Jean E. Hall Dean. Margot graduated from Chillicothe High School in 1964, and went on the earn her bachelor's degree in education from Ohio University, and later, her master's degree in library science from Kent State University. Margot began a 30-year teaching career in 1968 in Willard in Huron County. Two years later, she accepted a position with Dover City Schools where she taught French, Spanish, was head librarian, and choreographed the high school musicals. Margot retired from teaching in 1998. Always active, Margot very much enjoyed contract bridge, as well as playing tennis and racquetball. She owned three special dogs over the years and participated in dog agility training. Margot volunteered at the Tuscarawas County YMCA and taught step aerobics there. Additionally, she made annual summer trips to Europe - Ireland and France were two of her favorite destinations. Margot often purchased Christmas ornaments when she was overseas for family and friends. Unfortunately, Margot was afflicted with Parkinson's disease, which slowly limited what she was able to do.



She is survived by her sister, Pamela (Mike) Doles of Grove City; her nephews, Brian (Jennifer), Craig and Scott (Sarah) Doles; her great-nieces and great-nephew, London, Harper, Hadley, Lydia and Keaton; and her several cousins.



Margot will be cremated and no visitation or ceremony will be held. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of her, please visit the Obituaries link on the Toland-Herzig website. The family would like to acknowledge Country Club Retirement Campus for their care and kindness over the years, and Crossroads Hospice for their extraordinary attention at the last and for helping facilitate Margot's wish to go to the zoo, which was documented in a subsequent keepsake journal and album - Thank You Both So Very Much! Donations in Margot's memory may be made to Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Dr., Ste. E, Uniontown, OH 44685, or to the Tuscarawas County Humane Society, 1432 Tall Timber Rd. NE, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.



