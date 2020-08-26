Maria A. Mariea54, of Dover passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, August 24, 2020. Maria was born on October 2, 1965 in Sandusky, and was a daughter of the late Giles and Norma Baumgardner McGookey. She was a long time server at Grinders, and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.Maria is survived by her husband of 28 years, Steve Mariea whom she married on June 20, 1992; children, Brandon Mariea of Bolivar, Ashley (Andrew) Yoder of Dover; siblings, Kevin (Laura) McGookey, Steve (Cathy) McGookey, Joe McGookey, Karen (Dave) Hartleib all of Sandusky, Nora (Kent) Zahel of Castalia.Cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover. A celebration of Maria's life will be held on Friday, August 28th at 6:00 pm in the Dover funeral home. The family will be greeting friends on Friday from 5:00 to 6:00 pm. Due to Covid 19, masks and social distancing will be required. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Maria may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice at 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.