Maria A. Mariea
1965 - 2020
Maria A. Mariea

54, of Dover passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, August 24, 2020. Maria was born on October 2, 1965 in Sandusky, and was a daughter of the late Giles and Norma Baumgardner McGookey. She was a long time server at Grinders, and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Maria is survived by her husband of 28 years, Steve Mariea whom she married on June 20, 1992; children, Brandon Mariea of Bolivar, Ashley (Andrew) Yoder of Dover; siblings, Kevin (Laura) McGookey, Steve (Cathy) McGookey, Joe McGookey, Karen (Dave) Hartleib all of Sandusky, Nora (Kent) Zahel of Castalia.

Cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover. A celebration of Maria's life will be held on Friday, August 28th at 6:00 pm in the Dover funeral home. The family will be greeting friends on Friday from 5:00 to 6:00 pm. Due to Covid 19, masks and social distancing will be required. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Maria may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice at 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.


Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
05:00 - 06:00 PM
Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
AUG
28
Celebration of Life
06:00 PM
Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH 44622
(330) 343-6132
Memories & Condolences
August 25, 2020
We shared a lot of wonderful times together. Rest in peace
Diane Johnson
Diane M Johnson
Friend
