Marian L. Angelo
age 88 of Strasburg was surrounded by her family when she went to be with the Lord Friday Nov. 8, 2019. Marian was born in Dover on June 7, 1931. She was the daughter of the late Earl and Grace (Yackey) Roush. She attended Wooster Highway, then Strasburg High and graduated with the class of 1949. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Richard H. Froman Jr. (Sept. 1, 1959); her son, Richard Froman III (May 16, 2002) and her second husband, Peter P. "Pete" Angelo (Feb. 17, 2014) along with two sisters and four brothers. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Strasburg, was a very caring person anonymously helping families in need and children who the school was aware of that needed clothes and coats. She would often invite others who did not have a place to go, to her home for Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners. Marian worked at Garver Bros. in Strasburg, Peoples Drug in Dover and the Broad run Cheese House in Dover and served for many years on the election board and as a member of the Strasburg Mothers Club.
Marian's family remembers her as a devoted mother and grandmother who loved spending time with her family. She will be sadly missed by her children, Sally (Doug) Hensel of Strasburg, Connie (Jim) Schering of Strasburg, Paula (Mike) Vinciguerra of Uniontown, Amy (Jerry) Gladney of Perrysburg; her daughter-in?law, Connie Froman of Sugarcreek; grandchildren, Jenny (Jeremy) Portmann of Strasburg, Jace (Carrie) Hensel of Brewster, Koby (Melissa) Froman of New Philadelphia, Tanner Vinciguerra of Virginia, Logan and Dylan Vinciguerra both of Uniontown, Grace and Sarah Gladney of Perrysburg; great?grandchildren, Autumn, Noelle, and Finley Portmann of Strasburg; and her brother, Dean (Barbara) Roush of Hilliard. The family is very thankful and appreciative of Community Hospice and the wonderful caregivers who cared for Marian with an incredible amount of love and compassion.
A celebration of Marian's life will take place at the Toland?Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Strasburg located at 140 S Bodmer Ave, Strasburg, OH 44680, on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at 1 p.m. with Pastor Joyce Hoile officiating. Interment will follow at Grandview Union Cemetery in Strasburg. Following the service of committal, the family welcomes everyone to attend a meal that will be served in the funeral home's social hall. Friends are invited to call at the Strasburg funeral home on Friday from 11 a.m. until the service starts at 1 p.m. To sign an online guestbook for Marian, visit the obituary link on the funeral home's website at www.tolandherzig.com. Memorial contributions can be made to the Community Hospice Truman House, 716 Commercial Ave SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 12, 2019