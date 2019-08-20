|
Marian L. Bradner
88, of New Philadelphia, died Saturday August 17, 2019 at Union Hospital in Dover. Born November 25, 1930 in Cleveland she was a daughter of the late Albert W. and Vera May (Postance) Fischer. She attended school in Parma, Ohio and was a homemaker her entire life.
She is survived by her husband, John H. Bradner, whom she married May 14, 1949. Also surviving are her 3 children Jeff (Jackie) Bradner of Strongsville, Gail (Paul) Soukup of Bolivar, Stephen (Melissa) Bradner of New River, Ariz.; 13 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter Kathy Wilson and a brother Gordon Fischer.
In keeping with her wishes cremation has taken place and family graveside services will take place at Sunset Memorial Park in North Olmsted, Ohio. The Lebold-Smith Funeral Home in Bolivar is handling the arrangements. To share a memory, please visit the funeral home's web site.
Lebold-Smith
330-874-3113
www.smithfuneral .com
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 20, 2019