Marie B. Lawler
97, of New Philadelphia, passed away on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, in Riverside Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center at Newcomerstown following a period of declining health. A daughter of the late Harvey Franklin and Bertha Bernice (Hart) Brown, Marie was born Sept. 12, 1922, at Dover, Ohio. Marie graduated from Port Washington High School in 1940. On June 28, 1957, she married Thomas Vincent Lawler in the First United Methodist Church at New Philadelphia. The couple shared 56 years of marriage prior to Thomas' passing on July 30, 2013. In her younger years, she was employed at the former A & P Supermarket. Marie was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church at New Philadelphia and was also a member of the New Philadelphia Lady Elks.
In addition to her parents and husband, Marie was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert and Leonard Brown. She is survived by many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. A funeral service celebrating Marie's life will follow at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with Rev. Brandon Keck officiating. Burial will follow in Ridgecrest Memory Gardens at Dover. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Marie by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 4, 2019