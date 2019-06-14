|
Marie Elizabeth Ferguson
89, of Stillwater, was called home to Heaven on June 12, 2019, from the Community Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia. Born May 10, 1930 in Harrison County, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Nellie (Hines) Stahl. The last of her family's generation, she was also preceded in death by her siblings, Leonard Stahl, Mary Calhoun – her twin, and Grace Lawrence. Marie was a lifelong area resident and a 1947 graduate of Tippecanoe High School.
On January 15, 1952, she married Harold Lloyd Ferguson who survives her along with their children, Howard Ferguson, Karen (Brett) Nelms and Mark (Lisa) Ferguson; grandchildren: Chantil (Justin) Milam, Brooke (Matt) Wilson and Connor Ferguson; great-grandchildren: Blake and Harper Milam; and many nieces and nephews. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and homemaker. An active member of her community, Marie was a longtime volunteer for The Gideons and at Twin City Hospital, was a past president of the P.T.A., and was named Republican Woman of the Year. She was a member of Park Christian Church in Dennison and its women's fellowship, Phoebe's Friends. Marie loved to cook, bake, read, sew, play Bingo and spend time with her family and friends.
Services, officiated by Pastor Scot Caley, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 18th., at the R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Interment will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Marie's family wish to extend their deep gratitude to her home caregivers, Amber, Mary, Nancy and Crystal, and to the staff of Community Hospice, for the exceptional care they provided. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Gideons, P.O. Box 261, Dover, OH 44622 or www.sendtheword.org.
R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc.
(740) 922-1970
www.lindseyfh.com
Published in The Times Reporter on June 14, 2019