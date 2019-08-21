|
Marie F. Lampe 1926-2019
"Together Again"
age 93, of Magnolia, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019. She was born Feb. 25, 1926 in Strasburg, Ohio, a daughter of the late Lee and Mary (Steitz) Robinette, and had been a Magnolia resident since 1960. Marie was a 1944 graduate of Strasburg High School. She was a member of East Sparta Christian Church. She was an avid golfer and loved golfing with her Magnolia ladies. She enjoyed crocheting, and baking, and making peanut brittle at Christmas. Marie also was a big fan of the Cleveland Indians.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Stuart N. Lampe, on August 3, 2001, an infant son, Alan Stuart Lampe, and a daughter, Patricia Lampe, a brother and sister, Carl Robinette and Helen Ball. Marie is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Linda and Peter Salom and Diane and Brent DeWees, two sons and daughters-in-law, Arthur and Twila Lampe and Ronald and Beth Lampe; 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Doris Straub.
Services will be held Sat. at 11 a.m. in the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia with her son-in-law, Brent DeWees and Bill Moody officiating. Interment will be in Dover Burial Park. Friends may call Friday 6-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Marie's memory may be made to Hospice of Tuscarawas County, 716 Commercial Ave., New Philadelphia, OH 44663. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 21, 2019