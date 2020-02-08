The Times Reporter Obituaries
Smith Funeral Home
115 Andreas Dr
Sugarcreek, OH 44681
(330) 852-2141
MARILYN GWEN KOHR ZITAR


1936 - 2020
MARILYN GWEN KOHR ZITAR Obituary
Marilyn Gwen Kohr Zitar

83, of Rancho Palos Verdes, California, entered into the arms of her Lord and Savior on February 2, 2020, surrounded by her devoted husband and son. Marilyn was born on October 18, 1936, to the late Clay and Elsie (Geckler) Kohr and spent her childhood in Magnolia. Marilyn loved life and spending time with her grandparents and cousin in Sugarcreek. She graduated from New Philadelphia and attended Muskingum University and graduated from Kent State. She received her Master's degree from Pepperdine University. Marilyn was a loyal member of Rolling Hills United Methodist Church.

Marilyn is survived by Robert, her husband of 52 year; her son, Robert, Jr. of Rancho Palos Verdes; her sister, Margene Wilson of Palm Desert, California; her cousin, Carol Radefeld of Sugarcreek; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.

Per Marilyn's wishes, she was cremated and will be buried at the grave of her parents at Grandview Memorial Cemetery in Strasburg. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be sent to a in her memory. Local arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.

Smith-Varns

330-852-2141

www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 8, 2020
