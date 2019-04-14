|
|
Marilyn M. Snyder
85, of Strasburg, went home to be with her Lord on Friday, April 12, 2019 in Community Hospice Truman House at New Philadelphia following a brief illness. Born March 30, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Bernice Pfeiffer Ridenour and was a 1952 graduate of Stone Creek High School. She, along with her husband, were owners and operators of Snyder Appliance in Strasburg and was also a member of the Fellowship Baptist Church. She met and fell in love with her husband, John C. Snyder at a Grange Hall dance, and together, they celebrated over 60 years of marriage before John's passing on June 4, 2016.
Surviving are four daughters, Karen (Sandy) Boylan of Fairborn, Lynn (Steve) Valentine of Parral, Lorna (Rick) Levengood of New Philadelphia, and Patsy (Wayne) Wilkinson of Strasburg; her grandchildren, Shayla (Brett) Wray, Heath Boylan, Kendra (Tim) Donaldson, Rachelle (Bart) Hostetler, Jana Valentine, Wilma (Ty) Mullet, Nathan (Danielle) Levengood, Mitch Wilkinson and Summer (Winston) Mullet; her great-grandchildren, Beckett and Aviana Wray; Mila, Madden and Molly Hostetler; step great-grandchildren, Trevor and Cassy Donaldson; a brother, William Ridenour; a sister, Ruth (Dave) Gross and an expected great grandchild to be born in July. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Glen Ridenour.
Visitation will be held in the Geib Funeral Center at Dover on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. A service celebrating her life will be held in the funeral home on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Tim Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Stone Creek Cemetery. Following the burial, a reception will be held in the Hospitality Room at the Geib Funeral Center. The family requests that memorial contributions may be directed to Community Hospice for their exemplary care of Marilyn and her family at 716 Commercial Ave SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Marilyn by visiting the funeral home website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 14, 2019