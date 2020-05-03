MARILYN R. PISSOCRA
1936 - 2020
Marilyn R. Pissocra

83, of Dover, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, May 1, 2020, following a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. Marilyn was born on July 26, 1936 in New Philadelphia to the late Elmer and Lena Frank Davis. She was also preceded in death by a great granddaughter, Ella Catherine Friley. Marilyn was an active member of the First United Church of Christ, New Philadelphia. Her hobbies included golf and traveling; she and Carl enjoyed trips throughout the world. Most importantly, she loved being with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Marilyn is survived by her husband of 60 years, Carl Pissocra, whom she married on May 30, 1959; children: Jill (Gary) Lovett of Dover, Lynda (Chris) Hutras of Granville, Steven (Mary) Pissocra of North Carolina; brother, Jim (Ruth) Davis of Dover; sister, Shirley Krantz of Michigan; grandchildren: Rachael (Adam) Friley, Sarah (Clint) Muir, Alex Lovett, Sophia, Christopher, Peter Hutras, Calvin Pissocra; great grandchildren: Emma Friley, Liam and Brynna Muir.

Cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover. Private family services will be held. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Marilyn may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Church of Christ at P.O. Box 422, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663 or to Community Hospice at 716 Commercial Ave. S.W., New Philadelphia.

Published in The Times Reporter on May 3, 2020.
