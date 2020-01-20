|
Marion Lester Spragg
age 99, of Dover died peacefully, Sunday, January 19, 2020, in his residence following a period of declining health. Born at Adena, Ohio on July 24, 1920, he was a son of the late Delbert Floyd and Edna Vinora (Morgan) Spragg. Following his graduation from Mt. Pleasant High School, Marion faithfully served his country as a member of the United States Army from 1942-1945. Marion was employed by the Ed Selby Company as a carpenter and retired from the Hanna Coal Company where he also worked as a carpenter. Marion was a longtime member of Harrisville Covenant Presbyterian Church and more recently Dover First Christian Church. He was a member of the Harrisville Ruritan Club, a life member of the Belmont Masonic Lodge #16 and later joined the Tuscarawas Lodge #59 at Dover. A skilled craftsman, Marion could create, repair and build just about anything. He was proud of the fact he built the home in which he raised his family, refurbished countless furniture pieces and even made his own wooden domino set. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, carving and traveling with family.
He is survived by a daughter, Sheryl Thompson of Dover, son-in-law, Kelly Adams of Massillon; his grandchildren: Patty (Blake) Langland of South Carolina, Amy (Trevor) Burrier of Dover, Jolene (Dennis) Bloomquist of Canton, James "JD" (Brandi) Thompson of Texas, and Chad Adams; and 11 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Marion was preceded in death by his wife of 78 years, Marjory Spragg; his daughter, Janet Adams; his son-in-law, Jim Thompson; his granddaughter, Jennifer Adams; and his four siblings: Mildred Hilligas, Helen Goff, Dorothy Yeager and Donald Spragg.
The family will greet guests on Thursday, January 23, 2020, in the Dover First Christian Church, 3029 North Wooster Avenue, Dover, from 4:30 – 6 p.m. where Pastor Josh Robinson will lead a service beginning at 6 p.m. A meal and fellowship will immediately follow in the church's Social Hall. A Committal Service will be led by Pastor Barry Hall in Holly Memorial Garden in Colerain, Ohio on Friday at 10:30 a.m. Memorial contributions in Marion's name may be directed to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Avenue S.W, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Marion by visiting the funeral home's website at: www.GeibCares.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Jan. 20, 2020