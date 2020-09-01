Marion A. Applin



86, of Dover, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 30, 2020, in the Park Village Health Care Center. Born February 16, 1934 in Warren, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Jay and Maude Lafferty Webster. Marion was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert Applin on October 17, 2000; sisters, Reta Sanders and Shirley Trowbridge. She was a member of the Church at Carters Orchard and the Senior Center. Marion loved spending time with her family, and in her spare time, she enjoyed reading.



A wonderful and loving mother and grandmother, Marion will be missed by her sons, Ken Applin and David (Melanie) Applin both of Dover; grandchildren: Dane, Drew, Paige, Pierce; three great grandchildren: Kellen, River, Isla; and several nieces and nephews.



A private family graveside service will be held in the Lenox Center Cemetery at Jefferson, Ohio. The Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover is handling arrangements. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Marion may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice or to the Church at Carters Orchard.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store