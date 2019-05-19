|
Marion F. Albright 1939-2019
Marion F. Albright, age 79, of Scio passed away Friday, May 17, 2019 in Mercy Medical Center, Canton surrounded by his loving family. Born Nov. 10, 1939 in Unionvale, he was the son of the late Nelson "Jack" and Anna L. Hilbert. He graduated from Scio High School 1958 and was a member of the Army Reserves for two years. Marion worked in the coal mines for 43 years including Y&O Coal #2 Mine in Hopedale, Shoemaker Mine in Benwood, Harrison Mining in Cadiz and Tusky Coal Co (Rosebud Mining) in Dennison. He was a maintenance supervisor for 20 of those years. While at Harrison Mining, Marion was proud to have played a key role in winning the prestigious national Sentinels Safety Award in 1992 and 1994, which is the National award for the safest mine the United States. He retired in 2005.
Marion loved his community and was a member of the Scio United Methodist Church, Scio American Legion Post 482, Dining Fork Ruritans and Harrison F&AM Lodge 219 in Cadiz. But his passion in life was automobile especially drag racing. He raced for almost 60 years across Ohio, the Midwest and southeastern United States and passed on this passion to his sons, together they won the Halloween Classic Top Gun Class in Norwalk in 2004 and was runner up in 1999. Marion was a kind and giving man, always willing to help friends, or anyone in need, whether it was working on something around their house, or working on their cars.
He was preceded in death by the love of this life, Dorothy "Dotty" Greer Albright on March 28, 2014. Surviving are his sons, Ed Albright, Todd Albright of Gahanna and Matthew (Angela) Albright of North Royalton; grandchildren, Caitlin and Carson and a half sister, Janie (Steve) Dzeba of Fairlawn.
Services will be held in Scio United Methodist Church Wednesday at 11 a.m. with Pastor Deborah Kellar officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery, Scio. Friends may call Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. at Koch Funeral Home, Scio. Memorial contributions may be made to Scio United Methodist Church PO Box 554, Scio, OH 43988 or Scio American Legion Post 38175 Crimm Rd Scio, OH 43988.
