Marjorie F. Herman88, of Winesburg, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center in Canton. She was born in Beach City on Aug. 27, 1932 to the late Charles and Sevilla (Kandel) Sampsel Sr. and married Lester Herman on Aug. 27, 1948. He died Dec. 13, 2008.She is survived by children, Richard (Stella) Herman of Millersburg, Kathy Schneider, Brenda Hostetler and Bonnie (Randy) Sprang, all of Winesburg; grandchildren, Kevin (Leigh Ann) Herman, Raquel (Bill) Miller, Brandy Weiser, Angie (Jamie) Herman, Amy (Johnie) Kenny, Bill (Maria) Schneider, Bobbie (Ryan) Freeman, Jackie (Tim) Weaver, Val (Nate) VonGunten, Craig (Tami) Hostetler, Brian Sprang, Cliff (Missy) Sprang and Dan (Lacey) Sprang; 33 great-grandchildren; four great-great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Shirley (Spud) Griffith; and a sister-in-law, Berdine Richards. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by grandchildren, Ryan Sprang and Jennifer Oswald; son-in-law, Harold Schneider; six brothers; and a sister.Family graveside services will be held in the Westlawn Cemetery in Winesburg. There will be no calling hours. Spidell Funeral Home in Mount Eaton is handling the arrangements.Spidell - Mount Eaton330-359-5252