Marjorie J. Graham
87, of New Philadelphia, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019, while surrounded by her family. Born in New Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Richard B. and Ella Mae Kinsey Everhart; and a 1949 graduate of New Philadelphia High School. Known to many as "The Cook", Marjorie had worked in the deli department at the former F.B. Maurer and Stoll's Markets in New Philadelphia; and was a homemaker to her family.
Surviving are her husband, Jerry V. Graham, whom she married June 30, 1951; a daughter, Karen Edie; two sons, Jerry B. (Nancy) Graham and John P. (Darla) Graham all of New Philadelphia; a sister, Alice Whitman of New Philadelphia; four grandchildren: Mike Edie of Florida, Crystal (John) Harding of Uhrichsville, Jerry B. (Jenn) Graham Jr. and Jennifer Graham of New Philadelphia; and three great grandchildren: Haley Wren, John Reynold sand Alayna Graham. In addition to her parents, Marjorie was preceded in death by her brother, Bob Everhart.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home at New Philadelphia with Pastor Brian Flood officiating. Burial will in East Avenue Cemetery at New Philadelphia. Visitation will be held Monday, May 20, 2019 from 2 to 5 p.m. in the funeral home. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Community Hospice, Truman House, 716 Commercial Avenue S.W., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Marjorie by visiting the funeral home's website at: www.GeibCares.com
Published in The Times Reporter on May 18, 2019