Marjorie Lucille Englishage 103, of Jackson, Mich., formerly of Uhrichsville, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020, with her beloved feline companion "Sara" by her side. Born Sept. 26, 1916, in Galien, Mich., Marjorie is the daughter of the late Orrin and Maude (Heasley) Stearns. After graduation, Marjorie married Dale Wyman English. They lived in New Troy, Mich., most of their married life until they moved to Bonita Springs, Fla. On November 29, 1992, Dale passed away. Marjorie moved to Uhrichsville, Ohio and lived there until her health kept her from being alone. She then moved to Jackson, Mich., to live with her daughter. Marjorie was a hairdresser in her younger years and she also worked at greenhouses. But mostly she was a homemaker, who loved to work in her garden, taking care of her flowers. Marjorie also loved her kitties. They were like her children and she would hand feed them. Marjorie was a member of several clubs in Uhrichsville and she loved to go to the library.Marjorie is survived by her three children, Nancy Baldwin of Jackson, Mich., Arlene Hostettler of Uhrichsville and D. Allen (Jackie) English of Uhrichsville; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren and her feline companion "Sara". In addition to her parents and husband, Marjorie is preceded in death by two sons-in-law, Ken Baldwin and Rex Hostettler; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.Private family services will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020, with the Rev. Mark Unrue officiating. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery in Uhrichsville. Memorial contributions may be made to the Claymont Public Library, 215 E. 3rd St., Uhrichsville, Ohio 44683.Uhrich-Hostettler English Funeral Home, Inc.740.922.3153