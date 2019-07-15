|
Marjory E. Spragg
95, of Dover, passed away July 13, 2019 in Community Hospice Truman House at New Philadelphia. Born April 17, 1924 in Martins Ferry, she was the daughter of the late Oscar and Ada (Glass) Thorton. Margie married her lifelong sweetheart, Marion L. Spragg, 78 years ago. Together, they were blessed with the birth of two daughters, Janet and Sheryl. Margie worked as a bookkeeper within the automotive industry in Cadiz and Dillonville. Her faith was nurtured at the Harrisville Covenant Presbyterian Church and more recently, First Christian Church in Dover. She was a member of the Eastern Star and greatly enjoyed bus tours, RVing, traveling, and spending time at Seneca Lake. Most importantly she was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Margie will be deeply missed by her husband, Marion; her daughter, Sheryl Thompson of Dover; son-in-law, Kelly Adams of Massillon; her grandchildren, Patty (Blake) Langland of South Carolina, Amy (Trevor) Burrier of Dover, Jolene (Dennis) Bloomquist of Canton, James "JD" (Brandi) Thompson of Texas, and Chad Adams; and 11 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Margie was preceded in passing by her daughter, Janet Adams; her son-in-law, Jim Thompson; and her granddaughter, Jennifer Adams.
Visitation will be held in the Geib Funeral Center, 5600 N. Wooster Ave., Dover, on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 2 to 5 p.m. with a service beginning at 5 pm. Burial will be held in Holly Memorial Garden in Colerain, Ohio on Wednesday at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions in Margie's memory may be directed to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Marjory by visiting the funeral home's website at www.geibcares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on July 15, 2019