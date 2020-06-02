Marjory J. Cunningham "Together Again"
85, of Newcomerstown, died Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Community Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia. Marjory was born Wednesday, April 10, 1935 in Senecaville, Ohio to the late Paul and Sylvia (Pittenger) Secrest. She was a graduate of Senecaville High School. Marjory was happily married to Jack Elwood Cunningham at the East Cambridge Methodist Church on April 1, 1961, and had 50 wonderful years together until his death on Feb. 1, 2012. Marjory was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, serving from July 17, 1953 to July 16, 1956. She enjoyed attending services at Valley View Baptist Church of Newcomerstown and was a retiree from Pretty Products of Coshocton. Marjory loved spending time with her family.
Marjory is survived by her children, daughter Lori S. Webber and son Jack E. (Rita) Cunningham Jr. of Newcomerstown, daughter Melissa J. (Randy) Miller of Stone Creek; step daughter, Evelyn Cunningham of Evansville, Ind; grandchildren, Erin N. Webber, Cody J. Cunningham, Shane A. Miller of Newcomerstown, Sara A. Miller of Stonecreek; great-grandson, Mason E. Green of Newcomerstown; brother, Michael (Maria) Secrest of Florida; sisters-in-law, Bonnie (Alfred) Cunningham and Peg (Bill) Greathouse; numerous nieces and nephews on both sides. Along with her parents and husband, Marjory was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Sylvia A. Cunningham; sister, Shirley (Rick) Coombs of Vineland, N.J.; sister, Judy (Walt) Jackson of Port Washington; brothers-in-law, Alfred (Bonnie) Cunningham, Willard (Peg) Cunningham, Vernon Wayne Belt and Johnny Franklin (Deanna) Barker; sisters-in-law, Midge (Ralph) Lewis, Eileen Addy-Hall (Edgar Addy, Tom Hall), June (Kenny) Gardner, and Rosalee (Ed) Hardesty.
A public graveside service will be held on June 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Coshocton County Memory Gardens. Marjory and her husband Jack will be honored with a military service conducted by Newcomerstown Veterans Honor Guard. A celebration of life will be held at the family home at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Community Hospice Truman House, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663. Arrangements are in the care of Addy Funeral Home of Newcomerstown. Online condolences may be made at www.addyfuneralhome.com.
Addy Funeral Home, 740-498-8111
Published in The Times Reporter on Jun. 2, 2020.