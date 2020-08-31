Mark Edward Johnson, Sr.



67, of Kimbolton, Ohio, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020, following a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on November 23, 1952, to the late Earl and Louise (Bauer) Johnson. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by daughter; Tracy Lynn Baker, brothers; Thomas and Earl Johnson, sister; Christine Knight, nephew; Dennis Johnson and his best friend and beloved pet, Daisy.



He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Elizabeth (Wynn) Johnson; daughters: Stacy Charlton, Angela (Dave) Green, Nicki (Kurt) Myers; son, Mark (Ashley) Johnson Jr.; 12 grandchildren, eight great grandchildren; brothers: Dennis (Doris) Johnson, Timothy Johnson, Craig Johnson, sisters: Kathy (Pat) DeLaney, Lynn (Buck) Copeland, Kelly (Mark) Ortt and Karen Johnson; numerous nieces, nephews and many close friends with a special shout out to Kenny Taylor. Mark was a Vietnam Era Veteran, serving in the US Army. He went on to work in the oil fields and construction. He had many hobbies including hunting, fishing, shooting guns, and he especially loved hanging on the patio with his friends and restoring cars. Marks' latest project was his pride and joy, a 1972 Chevy Chevelle. He dedicated endless hours over the past few years to its restoration before he fell ill. In his last days he loved going to the barn and "supervising" his son Mark Jr., and brothers, Denny and Timmy as they worked towards completing his final project.



In honoring Marks' request, no services will be held. A private family celebration of life will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Addy Funeral Home to offset expenses at: 406 West State Street, Newcomerstown, Ohio 43832.



Addy Funeral Home, 740-498-8111



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store