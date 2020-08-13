Mark Fearon44, of Strasburg, died Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at his home following a courageous 20 month battle with cancer. He was born in Dover on June 21, 1976 to Marcia (Klein) Fearon of Strasburg and the late Daniel F. Fearon and married Susan (Powell) Custer Fearon on February 2, 2019. She survives. He was Jeopardy Champion of Garaway 6th grade, Valedictorian of the Garaway Class of 1994 and coached Little League Baseball and Youth Basketball with Garaway Schools. He was a CPA and shareholder with Rea and Associates in New Philadelphia and a member of The Church at Carters Orchard in Dover. He was currently serving as treasurer of the Ohio Swiss Festival Committee and Ruth Carlson Foundation and formerly with the Better Business Bureau. He was currently serving as secretary of the Dover Rotary Club and was past president of the Sugarcreek Business Association and was the founder and chairperson of the associations charity golf outing the last 11 years. He was a board member of both the Chamber of Commerce and Junior Achievement of East Central Ohio and was on the Small Business Advisory Board and Kent State Tuscarawas Advisory Council. He was an honoree of the Top 40 under Age of 40. Mark made friends with everyone he met. He loved spending time and vacationing with family and friends. He especially enjoyed watching his kid's sporting activities and deer hunting.In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by his son, Austin; daughter, Jordyn; step-children, Sarah, Nicole and Maci Custer; siblings, Sheila (Jamie) Miller of Strasburg, Jen (Rob) Coburn of Dover and Shawn (JoAnn) Fearon of Dundee; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his niece, Cassandra Fearon Coburn.Public services will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Garaway Football Stadium with Pastor Jason Stephens officiating. Burial will follow in Dundee Cemetery. Friends may call on Friday from 5-8 PM at Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek with masks being required by State Mandate and social distancing to be observed. Friends may also call on Saturday from 12-2 PM at the Garaway Football Field prior to the services. Memorial contributions may be made to The Church at Carters Orchard Building Fund or any charity.Smith-Varns330-852-2141