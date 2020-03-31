|
Mark L. Fife
age 62, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020 at his home in New Rumley after a hard fought battle with cancer. Born Nov. 28, 1957 in Dennison he was a son of the late Arthur E. Fife and Shirley I. Anderson Fife. He served state-side in the Army during the Vietnam War and was a heavy equipment operator for many years. Mark was a 24-year member of the Hopedale American Legion Post 7477 and enjoyed mushroom hunting.
Surviving are his children, Joseph A. Fife, Katherine L. Moore and Anthony Fife; sisters, Carolyn Arbogast, Rebecca Bowman and Cheri Malone; a brother, William Fife and five grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a brother, George Fife.
A memorial service celebrating his life will be held on a later date because of the COVID 19 outbreak. Burial will be held in Hanover United Methodist Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hopedale Legion, 48225 Rabbit Rd, Hopedale, Ohio 43976. Koch Funeral Home, Scio has been entrusted with his arrangements.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 31, 2020