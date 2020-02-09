|
Mark Paul Bodnar
51, of Massillon, passed away peacefully Thursday February 6, 2020 in his sleep with his faithful companion Roxie by his side. Born November 16, 1968 in Canton he was a son of John and Sandra (Rubis) Bodnar of Atwood Glens near Mineral City. Mark was a 1987 graduate of Tusky Valley High School and was employed as a Data Analyst for Infocision at Akron. He loved his family and friends and would do anything for them. He was a wonderful son, grandson, brother, nephew, cousin, uncle and great uncle. Uncle Marky will truly be missed. He was loved and appreciated by many friends and had several lifelong friends who he considered to be family. He was always ready with a hug and for a game or an adventure. He had a huge heart for animals and nature. Mark loved to travel and had seen many of the country's most beautiful places. He enjoyed hiking, bicycling, walking his dog Roxie, and baking delicious cakes for family get togethers and birthdays.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by a sister Mindy (Jeff) Miller of Millersburg, a niece Braylee (Ben) Gerber, two nephews Kolby Miller (Melissa Mast) and Cameron Miller; two great nieces Zaley and Kleo; an uncle John (Debbie) Rubis of North Canton; two aunts Karen Bodnar Supina (Rodger Schray) of North Canton and Bonnie Bodnar (Randy Barcus) of Columbus and many cousins. Mark was preceded in death by an infant sister Theresa Bodnar.
Funeral Services will be held Tuesday February 11, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Lebold-Smith Funeral Home in Bolivar. Deacon Lyn Houze will officiate and burial will follow in Ft. Laurens Cemetery in Bolivar. Friends may call Tuesday from 11:00 AM until time of services. To share a memory, please visit the funeral home's web site. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wilderness Center at 9877 Alabama Ave. S.W., P.O. Box 202, Wilmot, Ohio 44689
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 9, 2020