Mark W. Samsa
58, of Dover, passed away in his home of an apparent cardiac episode, on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Born in Union Hospital on December 9, 1961, he was the son of Sandra J. "Sandy" (Myers) Samsa and the late Peter James "Jim" Samsa. After graduating from Strasburg High School, he continued his formal education at Kent State University, obtaining an associate degree in mechanical engineering. He has been a dedicated employee of Timken Steel in Canton for the past 20 years, exemplifying a strong work ethic to his family. On October 20, 1990, Mark married his sweetheart, the former Andrea E. Wells, and together they were blessed with the birth of their daughters, Lauren and Elaina. Dinner conversations centered around historical and geographical trivia questions. Mark showed his random knowledge to his family answering Jeopardy questions in the evenings. He also had a passion for constantly reading and working crossword puzzles. Mark's faith was nurtured at Grace Lutheran Church in Dover. Additionally, he enjoyed trips to Bristol to watch the NASCAR races with his late father. Most importantly, Mark was a devoted husband and friend to Andrea, and a loving, supportive, and proud father of his girls.
In addition to Andrea, Lauren, and Elaina, Mark will be deeply missed by his mother, Sandy Samsa of Strasburg; his sisters, Anne (Mike) Gunther of Dover and Lisa (Dave) Baird of Strasburg; his father and mother-in-law, Jack and Judy Wells of New Philadelphia; his sisters-in-law, Debbie (Bruce) Mackey and Maria (Chris) Daull; his brother-in-law, Jack (Lori) Wells, Jr.; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Mark's family will have a private visitation, followed by a graveside service in Dover Burial Park. Friends are invited to share their support and love with the Samsa family on Monday, May 18, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Geib Funeral Center in Dover, where guests will remain in their cars as they drive under the front canopy and visit with his family. Memorial contributions in Mark's memory may be directed to the Grace Lutheran Church, 216 N. Wooster Ave., Dover, OH 44622. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Mark by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on May 16, 2020.